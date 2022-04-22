Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School

Students on the School baseball team are accused of sexually assaulting a teammate, per sources
Watch WAFF 48 Newscasts all day for the latest updates in Rogersville
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, WAFF received tips about a possible sexual assault involving athletes at a school in Rogersville.

WAFF has confirmed the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault involving Lauderdale County High School students. Several sources tell WAFF that the investigation involved a sexual assault that was reported about two weeks ago.

The Lauderdale County Board of Education released the following statement when asked for comment on the investigation: “The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations regarding an incident at Lauderdale County High School and is cooperating with local authorities.”

Sources: Students on the School baseball team are accused of sexually assaulting a teammate

Sources also say students on the Lauderdale County High School baseball team are accused of sexually assaulting another member of the team at the school.

Reporter Kailey Schulyer is in the community to find out more about the investigation.

Watch WAFF 48 News at 4, 5, & 6 below for the latest:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Sheffield woman killed in Thursday shooting at Blake Apartments
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur
Gregory Todd Allen
Man charged after robbery at Limestone County pharmacy
Andi Wichmann
Grant woman attempts to bite deputies during domestic violence arrest

Latest News

Bridge reopened on Alabama 117 in Jackson County following morning truck crash
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School
Decatur Fire Engine hit during crash in Morgan County
Decatur Fire Engine hit during crash in Morgan County
Truck hits concrete barrier in Jackson County
Truck hits concrete barrier in Jackson County