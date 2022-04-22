Deals
Sheffield woman killed in Thursday shooting at Blake Apartments

Officers transported suspect to the Sheffield City Jail for questioning
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed at an apartment complex in Sheffield Thursday night.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry, officers were dispatched to Blake Apartments in regard to a shooting in progress shortly after 9 p.m. on April 21. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Alexandra Lashay Robinson, age 25 of Sheffield, dead outside of the apartment complex.

The officers identified a suspect at the apartments and the person was transported to the Sheffield City Jail for questioning.

This is an ongoing Sheffield Police investigation.

