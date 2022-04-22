Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Senate debate unlikely before primary election in May

By Kellie Miller
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The top three Republicans in the Alabama Senate race have ads playing on TV nonstop. However, it seems like you will not get to see them debate one another before the primary election next month.

The Alabama Republican Party has been trying to get Mo Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant together for a debate for months. Brooks and Britt said, they are in! According to the Associated Press, Mike Durant is focusing on other obligations.

Both Britt and Brooks criticized Durant on social media for dodging the debate. Britt wrote on Twitter, “I’ve agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. Congressman Brooks, to his credit, has also agreed. Why won’t Mr. Durant?”

Britt and Brooks also pointed out Durant has made only a handful of public campaign appearances. A Durant campaign spokesman has not responded.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a Senate debate, but at this point he said it’s very unlikely a debate will happen.

This tactic is becoming more and more common in Alabama races. In 2020, Tommy Tuberville didn’t make any debate appearances. In 2018, Governor Kay Ivey declined to debate her opponent, Walt Maddox.

[ READ MORE: Britt, Brooks challenge Durant to debate in U.S. Senate race ]

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
1 killed in Sheffield shooting, investigation underway
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur
Gregory Todd Allen
Man charged after robbery at Limestone County pharmacy
Andi Wichmann
Grant woman attempts to bite deputies during domestic violence arrest

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey responds to Democrat Congresswoman's comments on campaign ad
Gov. Kay Ivey responds to Democrat Congresswoman's comments on campaign ad
Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones is reflecting on his experience as White House SCOTUS...
White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation
Two House bills include minor changes to the state voter registration and rules, but supporters...
Alabama Senate committee passes bills to change state voter registration, rules
Alabama lawmakers were poised to approve the largest pay raise in a generation for experienced...
Alabama lawmakers advance historic pay raises for teachers