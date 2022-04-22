Senate debate unlikely before primary election in May

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The top three Republicans in the Alabama Senate race have ads playing on TV nonstop. However, it seems like you will not get to see them debate one another before the primary election next month.

The Alabama Republican Party has been trying to get Mo Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant together for a debate for months. Brooks and Britt said, they are in! According to the Associated Press, Mike Durant is focusing on other obligations.

Both Britt and Brooks criticized Durant on social media for dodging the debate. Britt wrote on Twitter, “I’ve agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. Congressman Brooks, to his credit, has also agreed. Why won’t Mr. Durant?”

Britt and Brooks also pointed out Durant has made only a handful of public campaign appearances. A Durant campaign spokesman has not responded.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a Senate debate, but at this point he said it’s very unlikely a debate will happen.

This tactic is becoming more and more common in Alabama races. In 2020, Tommy Tuberville didn’t make any debate appearances. In 2018, Governor Kay Ivey declined to debate her opponent, Walt Maddox.

[ READ MORE: Britt, Brooks challenge Durant to debate in U.S. Senate race ]

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.