HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Northbound and southbound lanes of Research Park Boulevard will be temporarily closing for road work.

The closure is scheduled from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday as northbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane. From 7 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, southbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane.

