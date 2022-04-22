Deals
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

