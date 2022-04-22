Pregnancy-safe skincare for mamas-to-be

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s no secret womens’ bodies change as they go through pregnancy and motherhood.

Julia Cervantes from Guava and Glow is our go-to skincare girl and is also a mama-to-be! She is sharing some of her best tips and things to avoid when pregnant.

And don’t forget, you can treat yourself, or a mom in your life, to a facial at Guava and Glow with Julia this Mother’s Day!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.