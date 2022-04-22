Deals
Police say at least 2 shot in northwest DC

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least two people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene as they search for a suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on Connecticut Avenue in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

