Limestone County NAACP branch to host voter registration event

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, an organization in Limestone County is hosting a free voter registration event. The goal is to make sure community members are prepared when it comes time to vote in the primary on May 24.

“Right now, it’s very important for our communities to understand that voting is important, now more so than ever,” said Diane Steele, Political Action Chair of the NAACP Limestone County branch.

The voter registration event is being hosted by the Limestone County NAACP branch. Steele said leaders will be there to help you update your voter information, provide absentee voting assistance, and answer any questions.

“Sometimes people just have general concerns or they may have moved or changed addresses not understanding that they need to change that with the Board of Registrars,” Steele said.

The free drive-thru voter registration event is happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Redus Barbershop. That’s located at 814 Westview Avenue in Athens.

“We need to understand that our vote is our voice. No matter who you are,” Steele said. “If you can vote, you can have your voice heard. And if you can vote in numbers, you can have it heard even louder. We want people to come out, be assisted in any way that they need to be. But we want them to vote.”

Don’t forget, you need a photo ID to vote. You can take care of that at the event, too! The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office will have a free photo ID mobile unit at the event. If you have any questions, you can contact the NAACP office in Athens at 256-216-5668.

Event flyer (Limestone County Branch NAACP)

