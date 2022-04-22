Lawrence County man arrested on murder charge

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another.

Earl Bates, Jr. was booked into the Lawrence County jail Thursday evening.

Court records say he stabbed Anthony Thomas Hudson multiple times at a home on Horton Drive in Hillsboro on Thursday, causing Hudson’s death.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies said Bates has been moved to the Morgan County Jail because he has a history of violence with Lawrence County correction officers.

The Chief Deputy with LCSO said that Bates has also flooded the Lawrence County Jail in the past.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

