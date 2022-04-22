Deals
Lawrence County man arrested on murder charge

Earl Bates
Earl Bates(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another.

Earl Bates, Jr. was booked into the Lawrence County jail Thursday evening.

Court records say he stabbed Anthony Thomas Hudson multiple times at a home on Horton Drive in Hillsboro on Thursday, causing Hudson’s death.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies said Bates has been moved to the Morgan County Jail because he has a history of violence with Lawrence County correction officers.

The Chief Deputy with LCSO said that Bates has also flooded the Lawrence County Jail in the past.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

