Huntsville students advance to finals in International Math Competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group of local high school students is getting ready to take their math skills to an international stage.

The team from New Century Tech High School inlcudes Ella Duus, Donal Higgins, Alexander Ivan, and Shreyas Puducher. The four students came together for the MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge (M3 Challenge), and worked to find a solution to the question of whether remote work is a fad or the future. Their work landed them one of the finalist spots for the Technical Computing Scholarship Awards in New York.

The team flies on Sunday, April 24 and will present their findings to a panel of professional mathematicians for final validation on the following day.

A total of 612 teams submitted their work for the competition, but only a few made the final cut. New Century will be presenting their final work along with schools from Wisconsin, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and England.

Everyone at TVL and WAFF wishes our hometown mathematicians the best of luck!

