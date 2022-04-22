Friday Morning Forecast

Calm and Mild to start off your Friday morning. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s ahead of sunrise.

Sunshine right off the bat this AM with not a trouble in the sky. Winds will not be an issue until later this evening, helping in the development of some fog this morning. Extra time will be needed in a few areas.

From the 60s to the 80s by late afternoon. We are in for another warm day ahead!

Your Friday is looking clear and dry through and through.

The weekend keeps with the theme with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

We won’t see much change in the forecast until the early portions of next week. Enjoy the Weekend!

