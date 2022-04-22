Financial Friday: Why you may need travel insurance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With summer approaching and mask mandates are lifted on public transit, maybe you’re thinking about finally traveling again.

But before you book your trip, you might want to consider purchasing travel insurance. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that with a perfectly planned trip, the unexpected can happen. Travel insurance can protect your investment by covering flight cancellations, hotel reservations, or medical emergencies.

When is it necessary to buy travel insurance? WAFF talked to Tyler Brennan, with Redstone Insurance Services and he gave us the following reason why travel insurance is a good way to protect yourself and your money.

If you prepaid for your trip and cannot cancel without penalty, travel insurance is probably a good idea.

If you’re planning to travel to a destination that could have weather-related issues, like hurricanes in the Caribbean, travel insurance can recover the money you paid. Some policies also provide emergency evacuation to escape dangerous situations.

If you get sick while traveling internationally, some policies like Medicare may not cover you. Even if your health insurance covers you outside the country, doctors at your destination may not accept it. Travel insurance keeps you from being stuck paying for these bills out of pocket.

Read and choose your policy carefully. Make sure it covers the things you need to cover.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.