Cullman’s Bloomin’ Festival and the making of Monk Bread

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Over 150 artisans and vendors will soon fill the city of Cullman.

The Annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Craft Fair is happening Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, April 24! It takes place on the beautiful campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Preparatory School, located nearby the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto.

Enjoy artist demonstrations, find handcrafted work and of course, try some of St. Bernard’s Best Monk Bread! The festival attracts thousands of people each year and has been named as one of the Top Twenty Events in the Southeast.

For more information, visit BloominFestival.com.

