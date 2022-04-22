Deals
Crash blocking all lanes on Alabama 117 in Jackson County

(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County drivers are facing backups Friday morning on Alabama State Route 117.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Corporal Reginal King, a single-vehicle crash resulted in all lanes being blocked around 7:40 a.m. The crash happened near the Tennessee River Bridge on 117.

King confirmed a commercial vehicle struck a structure on the bridge causing the backup.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Click here to view WAFF’s interactive traffic map.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation.

Senate debate unlikely before primary election in May
Limestone County NAACP branch to host voter registration event
