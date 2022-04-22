Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Athens business owner charged with health care fraud

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A businessman has been charged with health care fraud as announced by United States Attorney Prim Escalona on Friday.

Joshua Creasy, 44, was charged with 15 counts of health care fraud. According to information filed in U.S. District Court, Creasy schemed to defraud insurers into paying for unnecessary hearing aids. Creasy operated One Love Hearing and provided hearing aids and other hearing solutions.

In some instances, insurance was billed for hearing aids for people who never visited One Love Hearing Concepts. Other times, insurance was billed for people that said they didn’t want hearing aids.

Creasy pled guilty to the charges. In the plea agreement, Creasy will pay forfeiture of $1,000,000 and pay $1,500,000 as restitution to victims.

The maximum penalty for health care fraud is 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Suspect identified in Thursday night Sheffield shooting
From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
LCSO: Investigation underway in Rogersville
Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur
Gregory Todd Allen
Man charged after robbery at Limestone County pharmacy

Latest News

(Source: City of Huntsville)
Research Park Boulevard lanes temporarily closing
Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
Williams Avenue temporarily closing on April 25
Tommy Battle celebrates Earth Day
Mayor Tommy Battle celebrates Earth Day
Assault investigation underway at Lauderdale Co. high school
Assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School