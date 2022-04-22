Deals
1 killed in Sheffield shooting, investigation underway

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed at an apartment complex in Sheffield Thursday night.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, one person was killed and another is in custody after the shooting at Blake Apartments. WAFF 48 is told the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

There are no further details as this incident is under investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

