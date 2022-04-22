1 killed in Sheffield shooting, investigation underway

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed at an apartment complex in Sheffield Thursday night.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, one person was killed and another is in custody after the shooting at Blake Apartments. WAFF 48 is told the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

There are no further details as this incident is under investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

