WATCH LIVE: Fifth Congressional District candidates participate in forum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Candidates that are campaigning to represent Alabama’s 5th Congressional District participated in a forum on Thursday night.

The forum was titled Candidates and Cookies as Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Casey Wardynski and Charlie Thompson answered questions from the public.

Candidates running for the State House District 20 seat were also in attendance as James Brown, James Lomax, Angela McClure and Frances Taylor answered questions as well.

This was a significant gathering of all eight candidates as the primary elections are just a little over a month away on May 24. Current 5th District U.S. Representative, Mo Brooks, is running for the vacant U.S. Senate seat.

