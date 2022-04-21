Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Fifth Congressional District candidates participate in forum

All eight 5th District Congressional candidates and candidates for State House District 20 are in attendance for this political forum.
By D'Quan Lee and Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Candidates that are campaigning to represent Alabama’s 5th Congressional District participated in a forum on Thursday night.

The forum was titled Candidates and Cookies as Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Casey Wardynski and Charlie Thompson answered questions from the public.

Candidates running for the State House District 20 seat were also in attendance as James Brown, James Lomax, Angela McClure and Frances Taylor answered questions as well.

This was a significant gathering of all eight candidates as the primary elections are just a little over a month away on May 24. Current 5th District U.S. Representative, Mo Brooks, is running for the vacant U.S. Senate seat.

You can watch the full livestream of the forum at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Athens man killed in early morning crash on I-65 in Limestone County
Stock graphic
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 53 near Kelly Spring Road.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Highway 53
Madison County Sheriff's department arrests and charges man with drug trafficking and attempted...
Madison County man arrested for attempted murder and drug trafficking
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect in Somerville
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: search conluded for manhunt suspect

Latest News

Candidates and Cookies political forum
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ardent Daycare cutting hours due to staffing shortages
Ardent Daycare cutting hours due to staffing shortages
Ardent Daycare cutting hours
Ardent Daycare cutting hours due to staffing shortages