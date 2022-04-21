Deals
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur

Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two individuals were arrested by the Decatur Police Department for receiving stolen property.

Officers were called to an Econo Lodge at 1317 Point Mallard Parkway on Wednesday because of reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Natasha Haynes, 19, and Kaleb Robinson, 22, were in possession of the vehicle and arrested. Both were charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and booked on a $15,000 bond.

