Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two individuals were arrested by the Decatur Police Department for receiving stolen property.

Officers were called to an Econo Lodge at 1317 Point Mallard Parkway on Wednesday because of reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Natasha Haynes, 19, and Kaleb Robinson, 22, were in possession of the vehicle and arrested. Both were charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and booked on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.