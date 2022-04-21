Thursday Morning Forecast

A light sprinkle this morning with lows in the 50s & 60s. Running out the door a light jacket is really all you will need.

Shower chances looking light through the morning and afternoon hours… nothing to write home about.

Highs today will climb into the 70s and lower 80s across north Alabama. We are still looking at a beautiful stretch of days, even with a little rain this AM.

Things clear up by the evening hours with the mid 50s on track for our overnight temps.

Back to sunshine and the 80s to finish off the workweek.

At the moment, no troubles in sight! We look to stay dry through the weekend.

