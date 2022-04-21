Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During an execution of a search warrant, Decatur Police Department officers and the VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged three individuals for trafficking marijuana.

Decatur PD had been receiving complaints for several months about drug activity and shootings occurring on Carridale Street SW. Through the course of investigation, Jimmy Anderson, 20, was developed as a suspect.

On April 20, officers executed a search warrant at Anderson’s residence and discovered 2.6 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.

Marijuana and the stolen firearm recovered at Anderson's residence. (Decatur Police Department)

The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail:

Jimmy Anderson - charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and he was booked on nine felony warrants.

Alexus Anderson , 24- charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Booked in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

Andrew Rojas, 21- charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Booked in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.