Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During an execution of a search warrant, Decatur Police Department officers and the VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged three individuals for trafficking marijuana.

Decatur PD had been receiving complaints for several months about drug activity and shootings occurring on Carridale Street SW. Through the course of investigation, Jimmy Anderson, 20, was developed as a suspect.

On April 20, officers executed a search warrant at Anderson’s residence and discovered 2.6 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.

Marijuana and the stolen firearm recovered at Anderson's residence.
Marijuana and the stolen firearm recovered at Anderson's residence.(Decatur Police Department)

The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail:

  • Jimmy Anderson- charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and he was booked on nine felony warrants.
  • Alexus Anderson, 24- charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Booked in lieu of a $5,600 bond.
  • Andrew Rojas, 21- charged with trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Booked in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Athens man killed in early morning crash on I-65 in Limestone County
Stock graphic
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 53 near Kelly Spring Road.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Highway 53
Madison County Sheriff's department arrests and charges man with drug trafficking and attempted...
Madison County man arrested for attempted murder and drug trafficking
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect in Somerville
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: search conluded for manhunt suspect

Latest News

Von Braun Center
2022 North American Bass Band Association Championship in Huntsville April 29-30
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur
Limestone County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody for Limestone Co. robbery
There will be an Earth Day celebration event at Hays Nature Preserve on April 23.
Hays Nature Preserve hosting Earth Day celebration event
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect in Somerville
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: search conluded for manhunt suspect