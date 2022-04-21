Deals
Suspect in custody for Limestone Co. robbery

Limestone County Sheriff's Office
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call on Thursday morning.

The robbery call was received from the 28000 Block of AL-Hwy 99. A suspect is in custody according to investigators.

There is no longer a threat to the community.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

