Suspect in custody for Limestone Co. robbery

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call on Thursday morning.

The robbery call was received from the 28000 Block of AL-Hwy 99. A suspect is in custody according to investigators.

There is no longer a threat to the community.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.