Suspect in custody for Limestone Co. robbery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call on Thursday morning.
The robbery call was received from the 28000 Block of AL-Hwy 99. A suspect is in custody according to investigators.
There is no longer a threat to the community.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
