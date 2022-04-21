The party of the summer is back at Hangout Music Festival

GULF SHORES, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After a 2-year break, Hangout Music Festival is back on the beaches of Gulf Shores!

The three-day festival includes names like Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Halsey, Doja Cat, Leon Bridges, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers and even some bands with Alabama ties like Moon Taxi, The Brook and The Bluff and Zach Hood.

While you’re taking a break from the tunes, visit the top of the ferris wheel for a view of the whole beach or hit the roller disco rink with your besties! Cool off and grab a bite to eat at one of the many shore-side restaurants within walking distance from the stages or take a dip in the ocean! At Hangout Fest, the options to rage or relax are right at your fingertips.

Get your tickets while you still can! The party starts Friday, May 20th and goes until May 22nd.

For more information and tickets, visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

