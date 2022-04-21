Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Overnight fire destroys home in Madison County

According to the Moores Mill Fire Chief, the split-level home was destroyed in the fire.
By Kellie Miller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - A home is destroyed after an overnight fire in Madison County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Little Lones Road, just off Moores Mill Road. According to the Moores Mill Fire Chief, the split-level home was destroyed in the fire. Meridianville, Hazel Green and Central Volunteer Fire crews were all on scene helping.

No one was in the home at the time and firefighters said there are no injuries to report. Huntsville Utilities also responded to the scene to make sure all power lines were secure.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. It’s now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Athens man killed in early morning crash on I-65 in Limestone County
Stock graphic
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 53 near Kelly Spring Road.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Highway 53
Madison County Sheriff's department arrests and charges man with drug trafficking and attempted...
Madison County man arrested for attempted murder and drug trafficking
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Latest News

Decatur Superintendent responds to transgender bathroom law
Decatur Superintendent: “It’s almost like we’re addressing a problem that never existed”
Students recognized as heroes in Ardmore
Students recognized as heroes in Ardmore
Traffic stop turns to drug bust for Madison County Sheriff's Office
Traffic stop turns to drug bust for Madison County Sheriff's Office
Decatur Superintendent responds to transgender bathroom law
Decatur Superintendent responds to transgender bathroom law