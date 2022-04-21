Overnight fire destroys home in Madison County

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - A home is destroyed after an overnight fire in Madison County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Little Lones Road, just off Moores Mill Road. According to the Moores Mill Fire Chief, the split-level home was destroyed in the fire. Meridianville, Hazel Green and Central Volunteer Fire crews were all on scene helping.

No one was in the home at the time and firefighters said there are no injuries to report. Huntsville Utilities also responded to the scene to make sure all power lines were secure.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. It’s now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

