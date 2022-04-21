Man charged after robbery at Limestone County pharmacy

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery call on Thursday morning.

The robbery call was received from the 28000 Block of AL-Hwy 99 in the Salem community around 8:50 a.m. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Todd Allen, 42, of Elkmont, entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. Allen informed the clerk he was armed. Deputies relayed a description of the suspect to responding units and set up a perimeter as investigators responded to the scene.

The suspect was seen crossing AL-Hwy 99 in the 2700 block, only 1.5 miles south of the scene. LCSO said the suspect was still in possession of the stolen items from the robbery.

Allen was arrested, without incident, and charged with first-degree robbery.

“I want to commend the responding deputies and investigators that quickly located and arrested this alleged offender,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

