‘It’s Up To Us’: A children’s book for Earth Day

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During Earth week, we all pay a little more attention to the place we call home. And so does Christopher Lloyd.

Payton Walker talked with the world-renowned author about his book, “It’s Up To Us,” and why it’s important to teach kids about building a brighter future for ourselves and our planet. He also mentions what it was like to work with His Royal Highness, Prince Harry, on the forward of this book as well as over 30 different artists who created the unique illustrations.

