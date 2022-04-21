Hays Nature Preserve hosting Earth Day celebration event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To celebrate Earth Day, Hays Nature Preserve is hosting a free, family-friendly event on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Things to do include:

Educational activities

Interactive exhibits

Face painting

Raptor demonstrations by the Southeastern Raptor Center

Live music by Alan Little

Farm animals

Adoptable animals from Huntsville Animal Services

Fishing at Bar Lake (bait and poles provided)

Free hot dogs and popcorn

Free cucumber and tomato plants, while supplies last

Parking may be limited at Hays Nature Preserve, but additional parking will be available at the Mark Russell Recreation Center. Buses will be at the rec center to pick up citizens and drop them off at Hays Nature Preserve.

“Earth Day is one of our favorite days of the year because it gives us an opportunity to help people in Huntsville and surrounding communities reconnect with nature,” Director of Landscape Management Brian Walker said in a statement. “Operation Green Team’s mission is based in educational outreach, and what better way to get people excited about taking care of nature than getting them out in a beautiful setting on a spring day full of family fun?”

