Havoc prepare for Rail Yard Dawgs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two President’s Cup Championships in the last four years not enough for the Huntsville Havoc hockey franchise. Thursday the Havoc begin their SPHL President’s Cup Playoff second round against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Havoc have set numerous records this season including the best start in SPHL history (12-0).

“I think there’s a number of advantages of being on the road, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. “Getting a bunch of guys together, with no distractions kinda pulling you in any direction. We’ve had a really good track record on the road, so our guys are excited that we can play a really good hockey game. We set ourselves up really good for the series. So I think it’s perspective and how you look at it, We’ve had success in this building and so have they. it’s the playoffs, so we know it’s gonna be a really good hockey game.”

The Havoc defeated Evansville in the first round of the SPHL playoffs 2-0 in the best of three series. It’s been a learning curve and trial by fire for a young Havoc team mixed with veteran leadership.

“During the regular season, you’re kinda knowing and developing your team and how you want to play,” Detulleo added. “But you really don’t know until the Playoffs. There’s a little more pressure and the potential of being eliminated on the line. you don’t really know how the guys are gonna react, we’ve got an actually pretty young team, so it was just exciting to see.”

Game one between the Havoc and Rail Yard Dawgs begins Thursday in Roanoke, followed by Game Two at 7 PM and an if necessary Game Three Sunday at 5PM at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

