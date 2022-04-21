Grant woman attempts to bite deputies during domestic violence arrest

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Grant Police Department and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman after responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.

When officers arrived to the residence on Starnes Loop Road, they discovered that Andi Wichmann, 39, had thrown furniture into the front yard and urinated on the front steps after getting into a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother.

When officers cuffed Wichmann, she attempted to bite them.

Wichmann was charged with third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and third-degree elder abuse and neglect. She is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

