Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect Wednesday night.

According to the FCSO, a man entered a Dollar General store on Highway 43 in the Isbell Community. The man allegedly robbed the clerks and left the area in a vehicle that is unknown. The man is seen on surveillance photos wearing a mask and holding a handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.