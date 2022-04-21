Deals
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect

Franklin County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Franklin County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect Wednesday night.

According to the FCSO, a man entered a Dollar General store on Highway 43 in the Isbell Community. The man allegedly robbed the clerks and left the area in a vehicle that is unknown. The man is seen on surveillance photos wearing a mask and holding a handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.

