First Alert Forecast Mostly clear and mild tonight with morning lows in the lower 50s. Each and every day will slowly get warmer across the Tennessee Valley as we enter the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s. The warmer weather will continue into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms make a return Monday into Tuesday. Have a great night.

