Enjoy all you can eat crawfish, live music and more at The Camp’s Crawfish Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Few things say warm weather in the south like a bunch of crawfish spilled out on a table for you and your closest friends to dig into. If you’re ready to crack open some crawfish and have a mess of a good time, The Camp’s got you covered.

The Camp at MidCity is hosting its second annual Crawfish Festival on Saturday, April 23.

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with music from Elliot Blaufuss and all you can eat crawfish! All day long enjoy food, drink specials, live music, market vendors, face painting and more. If you’re coming for the crawfish, be sure to pre-order your wristbands online for $25, the prices go up to $30 on Saturday.

Find more info and get your wristbands at the link here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.