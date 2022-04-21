Decatur Superintendent: “It’s almost like we’re addressing a problem that never existed”

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Superintendent of Decatur City Schools speculated that Alabama’s new transgender bathroom and classroom laws are political solutions to problems that don’t exist in his school system.

In an interview with our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Superintendent Michael Douglas said the laws address non-issues.

One law requires the staff of public and private schools to inform a child’s parents of “information related to a minor’s perception that his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex.” The law also prohibits staff from encouraging the student to withhold such information from the student’s parent. The law takes effect May 8 and requires that the State Board of Education implement rules to enforce the mandates.

The other law mandates that public K-12 schools “require every multiple occupancy restrooms or changing area designated for student use to be used by individuals based on their biological sex.” It would apply to bathrooms and locker rooms. This law also prohibits public schools from having discussions or instruction in K-5 classrooms “regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Douglas said his schools already have additional restrooms for students to use if they choose not to use bathrooms designated for boys or girls.

“Generally we have separate bathrooms that are multi-gender, so we were already accommodating those students either way,” said Douglas.

He said the LGBTQ legislation on classroom discussion and instruction is reminiscent of the ban on critical race theory instruction that the state school board instituted in August. He said his district never taught the theory.

“It’s almost identical. I mean, how do you address something that you’ve never done and that’s never been a problem?” Douglas said.

“Are we passing legislation for political reasons? We’ve never dealt with it and it’s almost like we’re addressing a problem that never existed.”

Douglas believes lawmakers drafted the legislation with intentions that have little to do with providing guidance for school systems.

