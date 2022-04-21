Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How many times as a child did you hear the like keep your hands to yourself? It can apply to grown-ups too.

Maybe the McFlurry machine was down but there’s no need to throw a punch. Surveillance video shows a guy in a dark jacket punching the kiosk used to order food. This happened at the golden arches on Highway 72 back on February 13th.

Damage tallied more than $2,000. The jacket the offender is wearing has Hiller on the pocket.

The Crimestoppers also need your help tracking down Dennis Wayne Sampson Jr. Police say he sold cars that did not belong to him to a local buyer.

Antonious Toriano Lanier allegedly failed to meet with local law enforcement to complete annual sex offender paperwork.

You’ll be able to buy a lot of happy meals with a tip that could earn you up to a thousand dollars. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips

