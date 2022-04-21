Beautiful homes of Alabama: Bel Amour of Lookout Mountain

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of Alabama’s many great features is the beautiful and historic homes the state has to offer. And now, you can tour many hidden gems of DeKalb and Jackson County on the 2022 Home and Garden Tour.

Tucked away in Fort Payne is Bel Amour of Lookout Mountain. The home was built in 2010 but reflects the style of old New Orleans, an intentional choice by the owners, General Joe and Chanelle Cosumano, who have roots in Louisiana. The couple knows a thing or two about making a house feel like home as they also run the boutique vacation rental company, Mentone Vacation Rentals.

From Bel Amour, to quaint cottages and luxury homes sitting lakeside, you can see them all on the 2022 Home and Garden Tour.

The DeKalb County tour will be on Saturday, April 23rd from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m, featuring three homes. The Jackson County tour will be on Sunday, April 24th from 1 p.m - 5 p.m., showing three different homes. The event will happen rain or shine!

DeKalb County Houses:

Bel Amour (General Joseph & Mrs. Chanelle Cosumano) - Fort Payne, AL

Moonflower Farms (Mr. Eddie & Mrs. Laura Houk) - Fort Payne, AL

French Quarter Inn (Mentone Vacation Rentals) - Mentone, AL

Jackson County Houses:

The Cowan House (Judge John & Mrs. Angela Graham) - Stevenson, AL

College Avenue Home (Mr. Jimmy and Mrs. Jane Bergman) - Scottsboro, AL

Lake Home (Mr. Steve and Mrs. Donna Campbell) - Scottsboro, AL

Proceeds will help fund scholarships at Northeast Alabama Community College and support the overall mission of the school. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Home and Garden tour website, linked here.

