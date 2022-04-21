Deals
Ardmore First graders recognized as heroes after helping teacher during COVID seizure

Many are praising a group of Ardmore students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their teacher's life during a COVID seizure
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Shirts reading “Hodges’ Heroes” filled a classroom at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore on Wednesday.

The students of a first-grade class at Cedar Hill were honored by Dole Food Company for their swift action earlier this year. In January, they saved a teacher’s life when she was experiencing a seizure caused by COVID-19.

Dole recognized the 18 first graders as “Healthy Everyday Heroes” for helping teacher Tracy Hodges.

“I had a COVID-19 seizure and they helped me,” Hodges said. “They have become hometown heroes...just took action like a real hero does.”

Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher
Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher(WAFF)

The students were given hero certificates, capes and masks as part of Dole’s hero-recognition program.

Hodges recalled the January event, saying she felt ill and asked the students to get help. That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson stepped in to help out.

“Ms. Hodges started shaking in her chair and then she said go get help.” said the student. “Then we started running to the nurses.”

Hodges’ first-graders were honored by Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin and the Ardmore police chief in February.

