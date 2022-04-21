Deals
AMIEA, Big River Broadcasting hosting Battle of the Bands on April 23

Battle of the Bands will be held April 23 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Music Industry Educators Association (AMIEA), Big River Broadcasting and the Florence Academy of Fine Arts will host Battle of the Bands on April 23 from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and proceeds collected will be distributed as a grant to create music programs at Alabama schools that don’t have one.

Throughout the day, bands from Alabama and Tennessee will compete to be one of the top three finalists. The judges at the event include:

  • Brandon Barnes- singer-songwriter and producer
  • Rodney Hall- President and owner of FAME Studios
  • Chris Vrenna- former Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson drummer
  • Kevin Robinson- producer and composer
  • Chuck Rhodes- President of On the Rhodes Entertainment
  • Deborah Allen- country music artist and actress

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information, contact Florence Academy of Fine Arts Director Jerry Foster.

