2022 North American Bass Band Association Championship in Huntsville April 29-30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) Championship will be hosted by the Brass Band of Huntsville on April 29-30.

The event will be at the Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Playhouse and North Hall Salon 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Weekend tickets are $30 general admission/$15 student.

The NABBA Championship will feature solo & ensemble competition and head-to-head brass band battles across five championship sections including a youth division.

Competing brass brands will represent Cincinnati, Boston, Atlanta, Huntsville and many other cities.

