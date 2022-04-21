Deals
2022 North American Bass Band Association Championship in Huntsville April 29-30

Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center(VBC website)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) Championship will be hosted by the Brass Band of Huntsville on April 29-30.

The event will be at the Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Playhouse and North Hall Salon 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Weekend tickets are $30 general admission/$15 student.

The NABBA Championship will feature solo & ensemble competition and head-to-head brass band battles across five championship sections including a youth division.

Competing brass brands will represent Cincinnati, Boston, Atlanta, Huntsville and many other cities.

For more information, click here.

