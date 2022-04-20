Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C....
Former President Trump ‘American Freedom Tour’ in Birmingham postponed
Andre Horrison
Victim dies after weekend drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Latest News

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what happens in the post-mask world of travel
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
UAB artist using poetry to reduce burnout, stress of healthcare workers
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government