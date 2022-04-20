Deals
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 13 has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Athens man as announced Wednesday.

Colewyn Hawkins was driving when his car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by Debra Stone, 61. Hawkins was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 15.

The crash occurred on East Limestone Road near U.S. Highway 72 in Limestone County.

The crash is still being investigated by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

