The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for armed suspect

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is chasing an armed suspect through the woods in Somerville.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that they attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, but the driver failed to stop and attempted to elude officers.

The driver later abandoned the vehicle on Gum Springs Rd/Wilson Mountain Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect is a white male that was armed and is wearing a camouflage top and blue jeans. Authorities warn citizens to use caution and avoid the suspect.

[MANHUNT] Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.