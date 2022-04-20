Deals
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for armed suspect

Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect in Somerville
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect in Somerville(MCSO)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is chasing an armed suspect through the woods in Somerville.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that they attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, but the driver failed to stop and attempted to elude officers.

The driver later abandoned the vehicle on Gum Springs Rd/Wilson Mountain Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect is a white male that was armed and is wearing a camouflage top and blue jeans. Authorities warn citizens to use caution and avoid the suspect.

[MANHUNT] Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

