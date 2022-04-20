The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for armed suspect
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is chasing an armed suspect through the woods in Somerville.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that they attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, but the driver failed to stop and attempted to elude officers.
The driver later abandoned the vehicle on Gum Springs Rd/Wilson Mountain Rd.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect is a white male that was armed and is wearing a camouflage top and blue jeans. Authorities warn citizens to use caution and avoid the suspect.
