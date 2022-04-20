Deals
Meet the Huntsville athlete who signed with Navarro Cheer, aka the team from Netflix’s ‘Cheer’

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A Huntsville athlete is making quite the name for himself. Cheerleader Tavaris James is known for his stunts on the Huntsville High school Cheer team and with Icon Athletics. Now, he’s taking his talents to the mat at Navarro College.

The school is known for its award-winning cheer team and its head coach, Monica Aldama, is known as the Nick Saban of cheerleading. More recently, the school was put on the map after Netflix created the show “Cheer,” showing what it’s like to be a Navarro Bulldog and the pressures that come with being a collegiate athlete.

James committed to Navarro in early 2022 and officially signed with the school in April. After cheering with Huntsville High School for four years as well as training further at Icon Athletics, the athlete said he was surprised how everything fell into place.

“For anyone going into it [cheer], I would say, always have a good mindset and always stay positive and be determined,” James said.

Everyone from TVL and WAFF is cheering Tavaris James on and of course, we’ll keep our eye out for him on any new seasons of “Cheer”. Hit zero, Tavaris!

