Man charged after agents seize more than 2,800 fentanyl pills

Marterius Shamar Adams
Marterius Shamar Adams(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing a drug charge after agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force seized approximately 2,800 fentanyl pills.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, agents executed a search warrant at a home on South Blair Street. When agents were entering the home, the resident threw evidence out of the window. The evidence included a box that contained nearly a pound of fentanyl pills. Deputies say the approximate street value of the pills is $56,000.

Nearly 2,800 Fentanyl pills seized in Lauderdale County
Nearly 2,800 Fentanyl pills seized in Lauderdale County(Florence Police Department)

The resident, identified as Marterius Shamar Adams, was arrested and charged with an attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.

Agents were assisted by Florence/Lauderdale SWAT Team, Florence Police Department, Florence Police K-9 unit, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Drug Task Force assisted with this case.

