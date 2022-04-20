Madison County man facing murder charge following 2020 infant death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man accused of killing an infant in 2020 will be back in court in May.

According to court documents obtained this week, eight-month-old Karrington Montague died in March 2020. The arrest warrant cited blunt force trauma as the cause of death; however, no further details were given. Cornell Landry, 40, was arrested on July 9, 2020, and charged with felony murder in the baby’s death. He was freed on a $75,000 bond within just three hours of his arrest.

Madison County man faces murder charge following 2020 infant death

Landry waived his preliminary hearing, and the case went straight to the grand jury. A few months later, he was arrested on drug possession charges. According to the state’s criminal court database, no other crimes were committed by Landry in the past in Alabama.

Landry is currently free on bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.