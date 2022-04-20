Madison County man arrested for attempted murder and drug trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested LaQuince Green Wednesday morning for firing at officers while they were conducting a search warrant.

Green was charged with three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement and drug trafficking.

When the narcotics unit conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of Beard Street in Huntsville, multiple rounds were fired at law enforcement.

According to a tweet from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement did not fire back due to the lack of target identification.

After SWAT used other tactics in the altercation, Green surrendered without injury to himself or anyone else involved in the situation.

Green was arrested and charged with;

Drug Trafficking (Marijuana) - $250,000 Bond

Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) - $2,500

3x Attempted Murder on law enforcement - $20,000 each

This morning the MCSO Narcotics Unit, along with, MCSO Street Crimes Unit and MCSO SWAT Unit, conducted a Search Warrant in the 1500 Block of Beard St in Huntsville. During the execution of the Search Warrant, multiple rounds were fired at Law Enforcement by the suspect inside. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 20, 2022

