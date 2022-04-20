Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office seize drugs in bust

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit seized a large portion of drugs after a traffic stop and search of a residence.

Multiple Xanax pills were found during a traffic stop and during a search of the suspect’s residence, investigators also found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, over two pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, 173 total Xanax pills, 17 Percocet pills, six MDMA pills and one stolen firearm.

It was determined that this is a multi-state operation. The investigation is ongoing.

