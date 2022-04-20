Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office seize drugs in bust

These drugs and the firearm were seized during a drug bust in Madison County.
These drugs and the firearm were seized during a drug bust in Madison County.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit seized a large portion of drugs after a traffic stop and search of a residence.

Multiple Xanax pills were found during a traffic stop and during a search of the suspect’s residence, investigators also found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, over two pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, 173 total Xanax pills, 17 Percocet pills, six MDMA pills and one stolen firearm.

It was determined that this is a multi-state operation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Lanes of I-65 N near Athens reopened after fatal morning crash
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment
Andre Horrison
Victim dies after weekend drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Latest News

Stock graphic
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Lanes of I-65 N near Athens reopened after fatal morning crash
Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Traffic backed up on I-65 N after early morning crash near Athens