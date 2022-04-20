Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Learn the art of Calligraphy with Graced Lettering Co.

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Calligraphy is a beautiful form of art many of us want to try our hand at.

Gracie Clark owns Graced Lettering Co., a business based in north Alabama that creates beautiful hand-lettered messages and designs. With Clarks’ help, Payton Walker learned the basics of calligraphy and more about the art when she visited the Graced Lettering Co. studio.

To shop designs or even sign up for a fun workshop, visit GracedLettering.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Lanes of I-65 N near Athens reopened after fatal morning crash
The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Andre Horrison
Victim dies after weekend drive-by shooting in Sheffield
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment