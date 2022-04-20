Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against City of Florence, police chief

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group is suing the City of Florence and its police chief claiming the city used policies to discourage protesters’ First Amendment Rights.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the city and Chief Ron Tyler used the city’s parade permit and noise ordinances to discourage protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights.

Local group Project Say Something, protested the confederate monument outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Organizations representing Project Say Something, say Chief Tyler made increased stipulations for the group’s ability to protest. The lawsuit claims that these new conditions led to a decrease in demonstrations by the organizations.

Officials with the city say they have not been served with the lawsuit. They add they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Latest News

HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Man charged with attempted murder
Man charged with attempted murder
Lawsuit filed against city of Florence, police department
Lawsuit filed against city of Florence, police department
Members of the Madison County Commission are currently looking to hire several people to drive...
Truck driver shortage impacting Madison County Commissioners