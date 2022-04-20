Lawsuit filed against City of Florence, police chief

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group is suing the City of Florence and its police chief claiming the city used policies to discourage protesters’ First Amendment Rights.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the city and Chief Ron Tyler used the city’s parade permit and noise ordinances to discourage protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights.

Local group Project Say Something, protested the confederate monument outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Organizations representing Project Say Something, say Chief Tyler made increased stipulations for the group’s ability to protest. The lawsuit claims that these new conditions led to a decrease in demonstrations by the organizations.

Officials with the city say they have not been served with the lawsuit. They add they do not comment on pending litigation.

