Lanes of I-65 N near Athens reopened after fatal morning crash

The northbound lanes on I-65 were closed for four hours on Wednesday morning
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Lanes are now on I-65 north in Limestone County following an early morning crash on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m. on April 20, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers received reports of a three-vehicle crash near the 355-mile marker on I-65 in Athens. The northbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours on Wednesday morning.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, one man died in the crash involving an RV, a black pickup truck and an 18-wheeler. West says the RV was pulled to the passing side of the roadway with no shoulder available. The pickup truck crashed into the back of the RV followed by the 18-wheeler crashing into the pickup.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the RV and the 18-wheeler were both uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

