Isolated Chances For Showers Overnight

Temperatures are steadily warming up across the region with plenty of sunshine to go around. We’re also dealing with some breezes around 10 to 15 mph out of the south and southeast, which will help usher in warmer air throughout the day. Expect our highs to be about ten degrees warmer and closer to average for this time of year as we top out in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions will stick around until late this evening when a few isolated showers and a stray storm is possible overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 50s.

Not expecting much as this system clips the northernmost portion of the state overnight, but you may hear a few claps of thunder in isolated locations. More than likely, we’ll all be dry across the Tennessee Valley by your early morning commute and dry conditions will prevail heading into the weekend. That warm up that we’ve been promising all week long is keeping right on track with lower and mid 80s arriving to the region by tomorrow.

As we start our next work week on Monday, plan on rain chances to make a comeback as a cold front approaches the area. Expect scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. This will likely carry over into portions of your Tuesday, but models not yet in agreement on the timing of this system. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the upcoming days.

