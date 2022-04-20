Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Isolated Chances For Showers Overnight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are steadily warming up across the region with plenty of sunshine to go around. We’re also dealing with some breezes around 10 to 15 mph out of the south and southeast, which will help usher in warmer air throughout the day. Expect our highs to be about ten degrees warmer and closer to average for this time of year as we top out in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions will stick around until late this evening when a few isolated showers and a stray storm is possible overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 50s.

Not expecting much as this system clips the northernmost portion of the state overnight, but you may hear a few claps of thunder in isolated locations. More than likely, we’ll all be dry across the Tennessee Valley by your early morning commute and dry conditions will prevail heading into the weekend. That warm up that we’ve been promising all week long is keeping right on track with lower and mid 80s arriving to the region by tomorrow.

As we start our next work week on Monday, plan on rain chances to make a comeback as a cold front approaches the area. Expect scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. This will likely carry over into portions of your Tuesday, but models not yet in agreement on the timing of this system. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Traffic backed up on I-65 N on Wednesday morning
Lanes of I-65 N near Athens reopened after fatal morning crash
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment
Andre Horrison
Victim dies after weekend drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Breezy winds and warmer temps for Wednesday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6