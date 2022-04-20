Deals
Get ready for the Vintage Pickin’ Spring Market

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for some of the best finds from around the country right here in the Tennessee Valley?? Get to Vintage Pickin’ in Fort Payne!

The Vintage Pickin’ Spring Market is back with over 60 vendors bringing you some of the best vintage pieces, antiques, spring decor and more!

April Wilks started the market in her backyard years ago and now, it’s one of the biggest events in the state that brings vendors, creators and shoppers from all over! Grab a bite to eat from a plethora of food truck options before you hit all of the shops popped up on the fairgrounds. You can find anything from an antique painting, a dresser from the early 1900s or new spring decor carefully crafted just for you. Or, select a homemade candle that fills the room with the smell of lavender that was grown right here in Alabama.

Take a break and listen to some live music while you sip on a fruit tea or pickin’ punch, (trust me, you want to try these)!

It’s all happening April 22-23 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Find more information and get your tickets at VintagePickin.com. And don’t forget to follow along on Instagram and Facebook for a sneak peek at the weekend!

Happy pickin’!

